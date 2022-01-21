Possible developments in the search for Katelynn Berry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday there were what appeared to be significant developments in the search for Katelynn Berry of Sidney, Mont.

Hundreds of volunteers participated in a group search supervised by law enforcement. Volunteers gathered at the Richland County Fire Station in Sidney, Mont.

They all shared a similar goal, to find Katelynn Berry, a missing 26-year-old. She was last seen on Dec. 21.

“Everybody knows Katelynn, so we just have to look out for each other, and that’s what great about living in a small community,” said Shawn Dahl, Sidney.

The volunteers then boarded buses that took them to search areas of town.

“She’s one of us and she and her family need us so we’re here,” said Chris Entcel, Sidney.

Participants were required to display identification, wear orange vests, and stay with the search units until the search was complete.

But it wasn’t long after starting that a volunteer search team discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Authorities stayed at the scene throughout the day to document the area.

“At this time, no identification of those remains have been made however further search efforts have been suspended at this time,” said Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft,.

For close to a month, Katelynn’s family has been desperately looking for answers to her disappearance.

Her father, Hank Berry, says he’s grateful for the volunteers dedicating their day to help his family.

“I mean it was a great feeling to know that this community stepped up and people were caring about Katelynn and wanting to find her,” said Hank Berry, Katelynn Berry’s father.

Although the search may be over, Hank says he will always keep her memory alive.

“She was my daughter, I loved her to death, she was a wonderful part of my life,” said Hank.

The human remains discovered in the search will be sent to the Montana Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

