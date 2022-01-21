Gold Star Project honoring North Dakota families for their ultimate sacrifice coming to a close

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Lincoln man said he discovered what could be a North Dakota link to the first American soldier’s death in the Vietnam War at the hand of the Viet Cong.

After nine years, Jim Nelson thought he’d finished his Gold Star Project, honoring more than 375 relatives of 220 North Dakotans service members for their sacrifice.

Last month he found 22 new names and new information indicating that the father of Chester Ovnand, the first American killed in Vietnam, was from the town of Adams in Walsh County.

”Honestly, I was speechless. I can’t believe it,” said former North Dakota AMVETS commander Jim Nelson.

The discovery led to 22 additional unknown North Dakotan deaths bringing the total to 220 causalities. Nelson said he plans to donate his findings to the North Dakota State Historical Society.

