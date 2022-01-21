Farmers feeling hopeful with snowfall this winter

MINOT, N.D.- This winter has produced a lot more snow for much of North Dakota, compared to previous years, and with more snow comes moisture.

Will it be enough to help get farmers and ranchers out of the drought?

Douglas farmer Bob Finken said its definitely a start, but spring temperatures will play a big role.

“It all depends on how fast melts in the spring. If it there is one really warm day and it all melts it’s most all going to run off and probably go help fill up Lake Sakakawea, but it’s definitely going to help some,” said Finken.

Finken added that he has seen supply chain issues within the farming industry and has ordered fertilizer and equipment well in advance.

He typically begins planting in April.

