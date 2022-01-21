Advertisement

Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It could soon cost you more to wash your clothes.

Procter and Gamble, the maker of Tide and Gain laundry detergent, has announced a price hike.

The company also makes Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets.

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.

The move is intended to offset some cost pressures, according to the company.

US consumer prices rose 7% annually in December, which is the steepest climb in prices in nearly 40 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
Katelynn Berry
Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry
Possible developments in the search for Katelynn Berry
North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault has been fired
17,000 union employees for BNSF prepare to strike

Latest News

FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
Hospitalizations are up in many places from COVID-19 cases.
Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Actor, comedian Louie Anderson dies at age 68
Hospitalizations are up in many places from COVID-19 cases.
Hospitalizations surge from COVID-19