Cramer meets with Ukrainian President Zelensky

Senator Kevin Cramer met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week.
Senator Kevin Cramer met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week.(CNN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week.

Cramer traveled to Ukraine with six other U.S. Senators in a bipartisan effort to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to freedom in Ukraine. Cramer says the U.S. delegation’s goal was to send a strong message to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“The mission was basically to demonstrate to Ukraine’s leadership, the Ukrainian people, and of course Vladimir Putin and Russia, that the United States, including the United States Senate, including members of both political parties from various parts of the country, stand united in their opposition to Russian aggression and in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and their love of freedom,” said Cramer.

Another topic of conversation was the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will carry natural gas from Russia to Europe. Cramer said he expressed his disappointment to President Zelensky that Ukraine allowed the pipeline to be built, but that it doesn’t change the U.S. support for Ukraine.

