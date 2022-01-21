Continued growth for North Dakota’s airlines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Airline boardings experienced a substantial increase in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Nearly 900,000 passengers flew out of North Dakota last year, and almost 900,000 passengers flew into the state, which is a 55-percent increase from 2020.

“Boardings since the start of the pandemic has steadily grown, and are now at 17% below pre-pandemic levels,” says Kyle Wanner, the executive director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

He also credits the growth in passengers to airlines beginning to add more flights and destinations for travelers, even though workforce shortages are limiting their ability to expand services.

“North Dakota’s airline passenger demand is within reach of a full recovery to 2019′s pre-pandemic levels. The success of the ongoing recovery showcases the resiliency of our state as well as the importance that aviation transportation provides to all of our communities,” Wanner said.

