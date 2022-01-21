Advertisement

Continued growth for North Dakota’s airlines

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Airline boardings experienced a substantial increase in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Nearly 900,000 passengers flew out of North Dakota last year, and almost 900,000 passengers flew into the state, which is a 55-percent increase from 2020.

“Boardings since the start of the pandemic has steadily grown, and are now at 17% below pre-pandemic levels,” says Kyle Wanner, the executive director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

He also credits the growth in passengers to airlines beginning to add more flights and destinations for travelers, even though workforce shortages are limiting their ability to expand services.

“North Dakota’s airline passenger demand is within reach of a full recovery to 2019′s pre-pandemic levels.  The success of the ongoing recovery showcases the resiliency of our state as well as the importance that aviation transportation provides to all of our communities,” Wanner said.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
Katelynn Berry
Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry
Possible developments in the search for Katelynn Berry
17,000 union employees for BNSF prepare to strike
North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault has been fired

Latest News

Man convicted of RJR Maintenance and Management murders files for appeal
10PM Sportscast - 1/20/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/20/22
business incentive agreement
Minot, Chamber EDC come to incentive agreement over intermodal facility
Delivery Donations
Delivery Donations