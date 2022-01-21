City-wide special assessment planned for Lower Heart Levee Project

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Lower Heart Levee system was installed in the 1940s and has provided flood protection to Mandan and the surrounding area ever since, most recently in 2019. A much-needed update to the system has been in the works for several years.

The system that runs from the second railroad bridge west of Mandan through the city to where the Heart River connects with the Missouri river needs to be recertified comply with FEMA.

“This is a substantial project entailing thousands of properties,” said Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling at the city commission meeting Tuesday.

Improvements include replacing the floodwall, raising the levee and stability berm, remediating seepage, and improving interior drainage.

The total costs of construction and administration come to more than $18 million. Wednesday officials submitted an application for a BRIC grant, which will work in conjunction with a city-wide special assessment that will finance about $8.6 million.

“It’s not a normal assessment. It’s not like we are doing a street or a road. This is tied to a direct benefit for flooding,” said Ryan Jockers, vice chair for the Lower Heart Water Resource District.

Benefits to residents include protection from flooding and protection of critical infrastructure, including the water treatment plant.

An inundation area will extend from downtown to the strip. If the BRIC grant is approved, $82 will fall to residents in the inundated area and $20 will fall to residents outside that area each year until the one-time cost of $8.6 million is managed.

“The city and Lower Heart could choose not to go ahead with any type of project, but then everyone in the inundated area would more than likely, if their home was financed, be required to buy flood insurance. It could range from hundreds of dollars to thousands of dollars each year,” added Helbling.

Flood insurance would continue in perpetuity. The average cost of flood insurance in the United States is $700 per year.

There will be a protest period for the special assessment.

Construction for the project is expected to start later this year.

