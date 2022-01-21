Advertisement

Burgum to deliver rescheduled State of the State Address on Feb. 16 at Fargo Theatre

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that he will deliver his rescheduled 2022 State of the State Address at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Fargo Theatre in Fargo.

The address was initially scheduled for this week but was postponed due to the governor having laryngitis.

The venue has changed to the Fargo Theatre due to a scheduling conflict with the previously scheduled venue at North Dakota State University. Additional information about the rescheduled address, including electronic media setup, will be provided in the coming weeks.

Your News Leader will be streaming the State of the State Address live on our Facebook page.

