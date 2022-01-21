Bottineau man harvests 165-pound mountain lion in Rolette County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a year of hunting a Bottineau man finally harvested a mountain lion.

Donny Haas first saw the 165-pound male cat on his trail cam a year ago. On January 10th he was hunting in Rolette County and saw animal from 150 yard away. He’s said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I was just like; adrenaline was just going through my body like crazy. It was unreal. The feeling of that [hunt] was like: ‘I got him, I got him, I can’t believe I got him.’ You know,” said Haas.

Haas said the North Dakota Game and Fish is studying his cat in Bismarck and he plans to have a Grand Forks taxidermy make a full mount.

