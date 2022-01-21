Bismarck woman faces aggravated assault charge after stabbing incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman faces an aggravated assault charge after a stabbing incident Wednesday.

The victim told police that he had been at an apartment with Kassy Jo Eagle, 39, and another person when an argument broke out and Eagle stabbed him in the back.

According to court documents, the victim had a stab wound on his back shoulder and on his lower back that a doctor said possibly entered his abdomen.

Eagle told police she had been hit over the head with a heavy glass before she had pushed the two people out of the apartment. She did not comment about the stab wounds to the victim.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.