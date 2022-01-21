Advertisement

Ag Expo kicks off next week in Minot

2022 KMOT Ag Expo
2022 KMOT Ag Expo(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Thousands of farmers, ranchers and exhibitors will take over the North Dakota State Fair Center next week for the 2022 KMOT Ag Expo.

his year’s expo runs Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 26-28. Wednesday and Thursday it’s open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s free to attend, and parking is also free.

We’re putting on a full show this year, after last year’s was impacted by the pandemic. We look forward to seeing you Jan. 26, 27 and 28 at the largest indoor farm show in the Midwest, the KMOT Ag Expo! Any questions please email todd.telin@gray.tv or jeffrey.emmert@gray.tv

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
17,000 union employees for BNSF prepare to strike
Possible developments in the search for Katelynn Berry
Katelynn Berry
Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry
North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault has been fired

Latest News

Thousands attend March for Life rally in Washington, D.C.
North Dakota group drives 30 hours to participate in March for Life
WWII veteran’s son continues Memorial Tour
Mandan man accused of burglarizing pharmacy, stealing thousands of dollars in pain medication
2022 North Dakota State Fair
North Dakota State Fair sets dates for 2022 event