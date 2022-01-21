Advertisement

800 barrels of produced water spilled in Williams County

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A produced water spill was reported 11 miles from Epping.

The state’s oil and gas division says 800 barrels of produced water spilled on Thursday from a saltwater disposal site operated by Crescent Point Energy.

That cause of the leak was due to an alarm failure. By the time the leak was reported the entire spill had been contained and recovered.

