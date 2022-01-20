United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Jayden Luck

MINOT, N.D. – Jayden Luck has been a pillar of the Minot High boys’ hockey team for four years.

This season, Luck has scored 17 points in 14 games.

“He’s gotten literally, every year, almost all of the points. Assists, goals, you couldn’t ask more from him,” said goaltender Noah Conklin.

Luck led the Magicians in goals scored his sophomore and junior seasons.

“He’s the only four-year player for us. He didn’t play a ton as a freshman but he’s been a guy we’ve leaned on the past couple years and especially this year,” said coach John Grubb.

The Magicians graduated 14 seniors last season and have relied on Luck as a leader this year.

“We’re young this year. I like it because it brings different people to the locker room but we’re bonding really well right now and playing very well in our season,” said Jayden.

After a big win over Jamestown and a sweep of the three Bismarck schools, other teams know when Jayden Luck is on the ice.

“I’m quick, I like to play physical and just score goals and have fun. Sometimes, you can’t lie... you get lucky a little bit,” said Jayden.

The Magicians will play at the third-ranked team in the west region, Bismarck High, Thursday night.

