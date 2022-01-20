Rugby man dies following Highway 2 crash in Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. – The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old Rugby man has died following a one-vehicle crash a week ago on Highway 2 near Niagara.

The patrol said John Gustafson was headed east in an SUV around 9 a.m. on Jan. 12 when he lost control on an icy road, slid into the ditch, and overturned.

The passenger, 89-year-old Laverne Gustafson, suffered minor injuries. Investigators said both were transported to a hospital in Grand Forks, and John later died.

Both were wearing their seat belt at the time. The crash remains under investigation.

