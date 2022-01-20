Advertisement

Rugby man dies following Highway 2 crash in Grand Forks County

(MGN/WGEM)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. – The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old Rugby man has died following a one-vehicle crash a week ago on Highway 2 near Niagara.

The patrol said John Gustafson was headed east in an SUV around 9 a.m. on Jan. 12 when he lost control on an icy road, slid into the ditch, and overturned.

The passenger, 89-year-old Laverne Gustafson, suffered minor injuries. Investigators said both were transported to a hospital in Grand Forks, and John later died.

Both were wearing their seat belt at the time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Barnes and Noble moving from its South 7th Street location
Pulse oximeter
ND patients turned away at hospitals amid omicron surge
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Allison Guthmiller
Case against St. Anthony woman accused of stealing $300,000 from elderly dismissed without prejudice
Joshua Badhawk
Mandan man accused of assaulting a woman at Morton County business

Latest News

opens new restaurant grub tub
Dickinson’s ‘The Grub Tub’ moving from truck to new restaurant space
hopitalizations rising
Hospitalization obstacles in Minot amid COVID surge
COVID effects
Minot-area healthcare leaders discuss COVID-19 impact on public services
Rep. Rick Becker
Rep. Rick Becker says he’ll retire from legislature after this term