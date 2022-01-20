Rep. Rick Becker says he’ll retire from legislature after this term

BISMARCK, N.D. – Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, announced on his television show Wednesday night he is retiring from the North Dakota legislature at the end of this year.

Becker has served in the North Dakota House since 2013, according to the state legislature website.

Becker told Your News Leader he’ll have a statement out Thursday morning.

