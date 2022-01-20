Protest period extended as city discusses phase II of 19th Street Trail Project

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The deadline for residents in the special assessment district to protest the 19th Street Trail project has been extended following postal delays.

The project, now in Phase II, is to construct a walking trail between Macedonia Avenue west and Highway 6 in the fast-growing area of Fort Lincoln Elementary School.

The city engineer says the project is almost fully designed. It will connect to a trail completed near the school in Phase I and later extend to other trails. Planning officials say the trail would help residents by connecting this area to the central area of the city.

Several residents came forward at the city commission meeting Tuesday with concerns about project costs, trail usage, and safety.

“I think the primary beneficiary potentially might be kids that would use that to go to school, but as a parent, I’m not sure I’d want to send my kid on that path when it is so close to that bridge,” said Mandan resident Ron Brandt.

The city of Mandan, the Mandan park board, and the school district financed about $40,000 each during phase one of the project. Phase two will use money from a $290,000 transportation alternatives grant through NDDOT. The rest, an estimated $565,000, will be paid for by property owners through special assessment taxes spread out over a five-year period.

Mailed letters to affected property owners alerting them of the protest period were delayed in the post. Tuesday, City commissioners extended the protest period for these residents to Jan. 24.

A public hearing on the matter will be held Feb. 1.

