North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault has been fired

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper has been criminally charged with misdemeanor sexual assault.

According to court documents, in Dec. 2020 a woman told law enforcement that she was sleeping on a couch after a party at the home of Lt. Steven Johnson, 39, when she woke up to Johnson touching her without her consent.

Another man at the party told law enforcement that Johnson had then told a group of people he “felt up” the woman. He said the woman was upset and left.

A criminal complaint was filed Nov. 2021. Johnson who joined the North Dakota Highway Patrol in 2004, was fired the next day.

Johnson is set to go to trial in February.

