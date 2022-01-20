Advertisement

North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault has been fired

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper has been criminally charged with misdemeanor sexual assault.

According to court documents, in Dec. 2020 a woman told law enforcement that she was sleeping on a couch after a party at the home of Lt. Steven Johnson, 39, when she woke up to Johnson touching her without her consent.

Another man at the party told law enforcement that Johnson had then told a group of people he “felt up” the woman. He said the woman was upset and left.

A criminal complaint was filed Nov. 2021. Johnson who joined the North Dakota Highway Patrol in 2004, was fired the next day.

Johnson is set to go to trial in February.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulse oximeter
ND patients turned away at hospitals amid omicron surge
Joshua Badhawk
Mandan man accused of assaulting a woman at Morton County business
Like rotting flesh and dead animals: Bismarck woman describes how things smell and taste after COVID
Allison Guthmiller
Case against St. Anthony woman accused of stealing $300,000 from elderly dismissed without prejudice
Rep. Rick Becker
Rep. Rick Becker says he’ll retire from legislature after this term

Latest News

Katelynn Berry
Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry
Katelynn Berry
Volunteers begin search for Katelynn Berry
10PM Sportscast - 1/19/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/19/22
Rugby man dies following Highway 2 crash in Grand Forks County