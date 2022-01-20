Minot’s John Sinn honored on 101st birthday

MINOT, N.D. – Members of the Minot community spent part of their Thursday celebrating the birthday of a beloved centenarian.

John Sinn turned 101 years old Thursday.

Sinn is a World War II veteran, and a longtime volunteer in Minot, putting in thousands of volunteer hours at the Scandinavian Heritage Park.

A group of locals, including Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma (who shares a birthday with John) gathered at Somerset Court to celebrate with him.

They said it was important to mark the occasion, as they were unable to gather to celebrate John’s 100th last year due to the pandemic.

All of us at Your News Leader wish John a happy birthday, and thank him for his service to our country and our community!

