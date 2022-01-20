Advertisement

Minot-area healthcare leaders discuss COVID-19 impact on public services

COVID effects
COVID effects(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Minot and the surrounding area could see public services affected by the latest outbreak of coronavirus according to a report the First District Health Unit gave Tuesday to city leaders.

It said Ward County had fifteen long-term care staff sick with COVID, and the Minot Police Department reported nine of its 75 active police officers were out as well.

“As a result of the increase in cases, healthcare systems, emergency responders, and all other businesses are being challenged with staffing issues,” said Roxanne Vendsel, director of nursing at FDHU.

The state health department says 90% of coronavirus cases in North Dakota are the omicron variant.

