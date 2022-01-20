Magic City sees less crime in 2021

MINOT, N.D. – Minot may feel a bit safer for residents after 2021, as reports show crime went down in the city.

Overall for last year, violent and nonviolent crimes decreased in comparison to 2020.

The city had 8 homicides in 2020. Last year, the number went down by more than half, to a total of three.

While there is no exact reason as to why crime is down, Chief of Police John Klug said he hopes it speaks to the department’s response to crime.

“Whether it’s the message that we’re not going to take it lightly. That we take it seriously and we have gotten convictions on the cases that we have put before the state’s attorney office,” Klug said.

Responses to drug overdoses were about the same year-to-year with 19 in 2020 and 18 in 2021.

Klug said that they continue to work on eliminating overdose deaths each year.

“At least we’ve not gotten worse, I guess that a lot of times you hit a plateau, and hopefully that’s where we are at and now we just need to figure out how to bring that down,” said Klug.

The department has partnered with other organizations in the community to help those who suffer from drug addiction and try to reduce the number of offenders.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.