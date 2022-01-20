Like rotting flesh and dead animals: Bismarck woman describes how things smell and taste after COVID

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “What is wrong with me? Why am I going through this? I’ve never heard of this. Why me?” said Briana Sandrik, of Bismarck.

That’s how one woman feels after nearly a month of dealing with post-COVID symptoms.

While early data indicates illness caused by the omicron variant might be milder than illnesses caused by previous variants, there still looms the threat of long COVID and the side effects it causes. One of those disorders is called parosmia, which distorts the way things taste and smell.

Some people with parosmia describe things as smelling and tasting like rotten flesh. But Sandrik describes it in a way most people can understand.

“Most people have smelled like a dead animal, a mouse or something. And imagine that being there for a week on a really hot day, and you get that smell. That’s kind of the smell that we have all the time,” she said.

Sandrik contracted COVID more than a month ago, and when her smell and taste came back, everything smelled and tasted different than they had before, especially food. The problem was made worse when she went to work at her job as a kitchen manager.

“I actually wanted to take a leave of absence. But the only other boss that works in the kitchen tested positive for COVID. So, it was very bad. I mean, I was at work crying, I was throwing up, it was the worst thing ever,” said Sandrik.

Doctors say any virus could affect nerves and since the virus can live in the back of the throat, it can affect smell receptors and damage nerves.

“Some nerve damage is reparable and the body is able to fix itself, and sometimes it’s not repairable. And unfortunately, we do not have good treatments for them,” said Dr. Jeff Nelson, ENT specialist at Sanford Health.

Although parosmia can’t be cured, one solution offered to Sandrik by doctors is smell training, where she sniffs strong-smelling, familiar things, like roses, to help her regain her lost sense of smell.

“Do like, little bunny sniffs. And then just keep doing it, and then you gotta think and close your eyes, and you know, like I said, the rose one I can really smell,” said Sandrik.

In Sandrik’s case, her doctor told her many people regain their normal sense of smell in three to six months.

According to research, parosmia might be one of the longest lingering disorders associated with COVID-19. If you’re suffering from the disorder, Sandrik recommends joining one of the parosmia support groups on Facebook.

