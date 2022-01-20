Volunteers begin search for Katelynn Berry

SIDNEY, Mont. (KFYR) - Thursday morning approximately 100 volunteers showed up at the Richland County Fire Station in Sidney, Mont. to participate in a ground search for Katelynn Berry.

Berry was last seen on Dec. 21.

The volunteers were all issued identification badges and are being bused to various locations around Sidney to search for answers to her disappearance.

We have a crew in Sidney and will be updating you as information becomes available.

