Advertisement

Volunteers begin search for Katelynn Berry

Katelynn Berry
Katelynn Berry(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Mont. (KFYR) - Thursday morning approximately 100 volunteers showed up at the Richland County Fire Station in Sidney, Mont. to participate in a ground search for Katelynn Berry.

Berry was last seen on Dec. 21.

The volunteers were all issued identification badges and are being bused to various locations around Sidney to search for answers to her disappearance.

We have a crew in Sidney and will be updating you as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulse oximeter
ND patients turned away at hospitals amid omicron surge
Joshua Badhawk
Mandan man accused of assaulting a woman at Morton County business
Like rotting flesh and dead animals: Bismarck woman describes how things smell and taste after COVID
Allison Guthmiller
Case against St. Anthony woman accused of stealing $300,000 from elderly dismissed without prejudice
Rep. Rick Becker
Rep. Rick Becker says he’ll retire from legislature after this term

Latest News

10PM Sportscast - 1/19/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/19/22
Rugby man dies following Highway 2 crash in Grand Forks County
opens new restaurant grub tub
Dickinson’s ‘The Grub Tub’ moving from truck to new restaurant space
hopitalizations rising
Hospitalization obstacles in Minot amid COVID surge