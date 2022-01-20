Advertisement

Jan. 19th Class-A basketball poll

Century top ranked Class-A Basketball
Century top ranked Class-A Basketball(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The anticipated match-up in Class-A boys basketball between #1 ranked Century and #2 ranked Minot did not happen because of the weather. The Patriots and Magicians keep their places in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association weekly ranking. Bismarck and Davies are also getting first-place votes this week.

There is no splitting the votes on the Class-A girls side, as Century is the unanimous number one ranked team.

CLASS-A BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (11) — 9-1 Record — 69 pts — Last Week: 1st

2. Minot High (2) — 9-1 Record — 57 pts — Last Week: 2nd

3. Bismarck High (1) — 9-1 Record — 41 pts — Last Week: 4th

4. Fargo Davies (1) — 7-1 Record — 38 pts — Last Week: 3rd

5. West Fargo Sheyenne — 9-1 Record — 19 pts — Last Week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo (8-2)

CLASS-A GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (15) — 9-0 Record — 75 pts — Last Week: 1st

2. Bismarck High — 8-1 Record — 56 pts — Last Week: 2nd

3. West Fargo — 9-1 Record — 42 pts — Last Week: 4th

4. Fargo Davies — 7-1 Record — 25 pts — Last Week: NR

5. Minot High — 8-1 Record — 21 pts — Last Week: 5th

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Grand Forks Red River (6-1)

