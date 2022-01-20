Hospitalization obstacles in Minot amid COVID surge

MINOT, N.D. - North Dakota continues to see active COVID-19 cases spike and hospitalizations are increasing as well.

Hospitals in North Dakota are running out of available staffed beds for patients. At around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Trinity Hospital in Minot had none.

“We’re seeing more and more cases, more hospitalization, more serious illness. Contrary to what one has had expected with the omicron,” said Dr. Casmiar I. Nwaigwe, infectious disease expert.

One reason for the shortage has to do with staffing. Trinity is licensed for 251 beds, but can only make beds available if they have enough nurses to run them. Statewide Wednesday, 157 people were hospitalized with COVID, 30 of which were at Trinity.

“Space is not really that much of a problem, but there is a limitation in terms of staffing, and there is a limitation in terms of ICU capacity. From day to day this is reviewed and when we are at maximum, we are at maximum. When we can’t admit more patients, we can’t admit more patients,” said Dr. Nwaigwe.

The healthcare provider says the hospital had between 50 and 60 employees out sick, which could impact the number of available beds.

“Trinity is doing everything that it can, but even with everything being done, if the staff to take care of the patient is not there, if they are sick themselves, then there’s really nothing you can do,” said Dr. Nwaigwe.

He says they try to divert patients when they can, but other facilities in the state are filling up as well, so some must wait days before getting in.

Trinity reviews needs and staff schedules every day as the situation in the community changes.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.