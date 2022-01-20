Advertisement

Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EMERSON, Manitoba – The bodies of four people, including an infant, who appear to have died from exposure to cold, were found Wednesday morning near the Canadian town of Emerson, just north of the border and the North Dakota-Minnesota border, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The RCMP said it had received word from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that customs officers apprehended a group that had crossed into the U.S. from Canada, and they had supplies for an infant but had no infant with them.

A search began on both sides of the border, and around 1:30 p.m., RCMP officers found the bodies of two adults and an infant near Emerson. They later found a fourth victim, believed to be mid-teens.

Autopsies have been scheduled to determine the official cause of death. The RCMP is working with Customs to investigate the deaths.

