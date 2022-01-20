Dickinson’s The Grub Tub moving from truck to new restaurant space

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A dining experience that started on four wheels will soon have a brick-and-mortar location in Dickinson. The Grub Tub is close to opening its doors.

It was a little more than a year ago that Eric Burruss and Michael Barnes opened a food truck in town. What they didn’t know then is how quickly The Grub Tub would catch on.

“We’ve had a lot of smiles, and a lot of ‘thank yous,’ and a lot of just happiness of trying something new,” said Eric Burruss, The Grub Tub co-owner.

The Grub Tub has a menu of familiar, comfort foods like cheeseburgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, and chili cheese fries. But they also offer daily specials, something the owners say sets them apart.

“We’ve had people come in, say they don’t like this, they don’t like that, and they try it, and they say they should have been eating it their whole life,” said Michael Barnes, The Grub Tub co-owner.

Whether it’s bacon Knoephla soup or pulled pork queso nachos, the owners say customers enjoy the daily specials.

By the end of the month, they hope to serve lunch and dinner out of their new restaurant space. They say they shut down the food truck last December.

“We’ll have some smaller seating that will run through the center of the restaurant for right now,” said Eric.

Eric says they will eventually add rooftop seating and a bar. Customers can expect a larger menu with pizza and desserts by Eric’s wife Shannon.

The owners say they’re excited to grow the business in downtown Dickinson and it wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support.

“We appreciate it all and we can’t wait to see y’all down here as soon as possible, I mean, we’re working on it the best that we can and we’re going to bring a whole bunch more exciting new things to you guys,” said Eric.

They will be looking for additional help once the restaurant opens. They will be open five days a week.

The Grub Tub team says they’re looking forward to being across from the city’s town square project. That project is set to be complete by next fall.

