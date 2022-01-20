Advertisement

Crypto mining interest in ND

(CNN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sometimes below-freezing temperatures feel like they’re a detriment to commerce in North Dakota, but they’re actually an advantage for one industry expressing interest in starting up in the state.

Cryptocurrency is decentralized digital money and exists only in the cloud. But physical locations are needed for data storage, and those data centers require lots of energy to “mine” cryptocurrencies, power the servers, and cool down the hardware.

North Dakota’s cold winter climate means energy costs at data centers here would be cheaper than in states where the climate is warmer year-round.

“We also do have a history of having very competitive electrical energy prices. So, between the temperature and the electric grid, those seem to be the two key factors they’re looking at,” said John Weeda, director of ND Transmission Authority.

The topic came up at a recent Bismarck City Commission meeting. There are currently data centers used by hospitals and telecom companies, but not for cryptocurrency.

Some concerns raised at the commission meeting are that the fans used to cool a standalone data center could be loud, and data centers have the potential to catch fire, which happened in Grand Forks in 2019.

