Cramer visits North Dakotan detained for allegedly plotting to assassinate Ukrainian official

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During his recent visit to Ukraine, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. visited a North Dakotan who is currently detained for allegedly plotting to assassinate a senior Ukrainian official.

Kurt Groszhans is a farmer from Ashley, N.D., who is being held in Kyiv. He allegedly attempted to pay someone the equivalent of tens of thousands of U.S. dollars to murder a former business partner, who is now a ranking official in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s cabinet.

Cramer says he was able to bring word from Groszhans’ family in North Dakota, whom he isn’t able to speak with regularly.

“I asked his sisters, first of all, if there was anything specific that they wanted me to tell him, and they did share some specific things that they wanted me to tell him. And I was able to share that with him, which I think touched him greatly and moved him,” said Cramer.

This was Cramer’s first time meeting Groszhans, and they spoke for about 45 minutes. Groszhans was placed in pre-trial holding in November 2021, and as of Thursday, there isn’t yet a trial date set.

