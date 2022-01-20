Beloved bus driver’s impact inspires Capital Ice Synchro team to help with his medical bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of the people who made an impact on your life as a teenager, you probably think of a favorite teacher or a coach. But one group of Bismarck teens says it’s their bus driver who has left the biggest impression on them.

The relationship between bus driver Ron Watson and the Capital Ice Synchro team is a special one. The lessons they’ve learned from their favorite bus driver are priceless.

Now, they’re hoping others might help him as he faces a big bump in the road.

Ron Watson is happy to be at the rink, watching his favorite skaters. He is the Capital Ice Synchro teams’ beloved bus driver.

“We kind of got him by accident and then I requested him every single trip,” said Becky Gallion, Capital Ice Synchro director and head coach.

Those trips included impromptu stops for ice cream, detours to look at Christmas lights and lots of singing.

“He became so special to us,” said Gallion.

“I don’t think I’m special, but I tried to do the best job I could,” Watson insisted.

“He is just, he is like a grandpa to all of us. And he’s always just been so encouraging and so loving to all of us,” said Riley Scott, a senior member of the team.

So, when the team heard he had cancer, they wanted to help.

“It’s stage four. It’s terminal,” Watson stated.

They’ve collected thousands of dollars already to help Watson with his medical expenses.

“His treatments are expensive, and we’re trying to help him to prolong his life as long as he can,” Gallion explained. “Even though he’s not driving, he is still a part of our lives.”

“I just can’t get over this,” Watson said. “This is way beyond what I expected. I’m not going to be able to drive for these girls anymore. That’s my worst regret.”

But he says, it’s been a good life; one he’s happy to have shared with this team.

“I’m 72 years old. So, I’ve done a lot and it’s nice to know that I did some good because, look at these girls. I’m just, I’m just tickled to death that I made this big of an impression on them and it’s surprising the heck out of me,” he said.

Watson’s job was simple: get the team safely to competitions and home again. He quickly became more than “just a bus driver,”

“It’s not ever ‘just a bus driver,’” said Gallion.

“He’s just touched all of our hearts through the years,” added Scott.

Watson will forever be this team’s biggest fan as he continues cheering them on, only now from the sidelines instead of from the driver’s seat of his favorite bus.

The Capital Ice Synchro team has set up a GoFundMe to help with Ron’s medical expenses.

