Advertisement

Baby hit in face with stray bullet in NYC

Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two...
Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl, who was in a parked car with her mother.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - A baby girl just days away from turning 1 is in critical condition after being caught in crossfire while in a parked car in New York City.

The New York Police Department said just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bronx, a man with a gun chased another man down the street and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl in her left cheek.

The baby and her mother were waiting inside a parked car while the child’s father was inside a grocery store.

Her mother called 911, and an ambulance quickly arrived to take them to the hospital. The baby is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Officers are still investigating the incident. There’s no word on any suspects or arrests.

The shooting is just the latest example of rising crime in New York City during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Barnes and Noble moving from its South 7th Street location
Pulse oximeter
ND patients turned away at hospitals amid omicron surge
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Allison Guthmiller
Case against St. Anthony woman accused of stealing $300,000 from elderly dismissed without prejudice
Joshua Badhawk
Mandan man accused of assaulting a woman at Morton County business

Latest News

Rugby man dies following Highway 2 crash in Grand Forks County
opens new restaurant grub tub
Dickinson’s ‘The Grub Tub’ moving from truck to new restaurant space
hopitalizations rising
Hospitalization obstacles in Minot amid COVID surge
COVID effects
Minot-area healthcare leaders discuss COVID-19 impact on public services