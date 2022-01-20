Advertisement

Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues

By Fox 5 Vegas staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Adele announced on Thursday that all dates of her Las Vegas Strip residency have been rescheduled.

KVVU reports the singer shared that her show has been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team has COVID-19.

Adele was set to kick off her highly-anticipated residency on Friday at Caesars Palace.

In a tearful apology video posted across all of her social media pages, the singer did not share new dates. However, the posts did state that “all dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulse oximeter
ND patients turned away at hospitals amid omicron surge
Katelynn Berry
Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry
North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault has been fired
Like rotting flesh and dead animals: Bismarck woman describes how things smell and taste after COVID
Joshua Badhawk
Mandan man accused of assaulting a woman at Morton County business

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a question during a news conference in the East Room of the...
Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selected for federal trial over George Floyd’s killing
Possible developments in the search for Katelynn Berry
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery and Florida Lotto jackpots are displayed at a retailer,...
Man wins $930,000 on $2 scratcher