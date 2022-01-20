Advertisement

26-year-old woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent

By Emily Van de Riet and Michelle Baik
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMTV/Gray News) - After taking a financial hit from the pandemic, a Wisconsin woman is trading her apartment for a trailer.

Before last February, 26-year-old bartender and server Liz -- who did not want to provide her last name -- had her own apartment in Madison. But when the pandemic hit her industry hard, she lost her job. She told WMTV she could no longer afford her $1,200 monthly rent.

Her alternative? A trailer with new tires and a heater that cost a one-time payment of $1,500. The trailer measures 10 feet by six feet.

Now, Liz and her dog are on the move every two days.

“I always like to say I live everywhere and nowhere at the same time,” she said. “It has just the right amount of space and coziness for me and my dog.”

Liz is working on adding running water and air conditioning to her trailer. Without running water yet, she relies on showering at hotels.

But she said she doesn’t miss living in an apartment.

“It’s more that I miss the convenience of having a shower at the same place, which I plan on actually having in this [trailer],” she said.

While Liz said she believes homelessness is a problem in Madison, she does not consider herself to be homeless.

“This is my choice. I have a job. I’m continuously working on it, improving my structure,” she said. “It’s the same as anyone who would get an expansion on their home.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Barnes and Noble moving from its South 7th Street location
Pulse oximeter
ND patients turned away at hospitals amid omicron surge
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Allison Guthmiller
Case against St. Anthony woman accused of stealing $300,000 from elderly dismissed without prejudice
Joshua Badhawk
Mandan man accused of assaulting a woman at Morton County business

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
Biden says Putin will pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine
Eric Burruss and Michael Barnes, owners of The Grub Tub
Dickinson’s The Grub Tub moving from truck to new restaurant space
Inside a Minot police car
Magic City sees less crime in 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed the fight is not over and ridiculed Republican...
Voting bill blocked by GOP filibuster, Dems try rules change
COVID-19 infections in jails
Jails in Rolette, Pierce Counties tackle COVID-19 issues