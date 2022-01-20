Advertisement

$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Bismarck

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck Powerball player was named a $150,000 winner in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Superpumper on Main Avenue in Bismarck. No one yet has claimed the prize.

The winner matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, which had a multiplier of three.

The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, Jan. 22 draw is $76 million.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulse oximeter
ND patients turned away at hospitals amid omicron surge
Katelynn Berry
Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry
Joshua Badhawk
Mandan man accused of assaulting a woman at Morton County business
Like rotting flesh and dead animals: Bismarck woman describes how things smell and taste after COVID
Rep. Rick Becker
Rep. Rick Becker says he’ll retire from legislature after this term

Latest News

Ron Watson is happy to be at the rink, watching his favorite skaters.
Beloved bus driver’s impact inspires Capital Ice Synchro team to help with his medical bills
John Sinn turned 101 years old Thursday.
Minot’s John Sinn honored on 101st birthday
North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault has been fired
Katelynn Berry
Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry