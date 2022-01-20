$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck Powerball player was named a $150,000 winner in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Superpumper on Main Avenue in Bismarck. No one yet has claimed the prize.

The winner matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, which had a multiplier of three.

The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, Jan. 22 draw is $76 million.

