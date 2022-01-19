Advertisement

West Acres Cinema offering vaccine required shows

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Acres Cinema in Fargo will soon offer vaccine required movie showtimes.

Marcus Theatres says the vaccine-only shows will be offered for two titles daily and the showtimes will be marked on their website and the Marcus Theatres app.

The people who sign up for the vaccine-only shows will be asked to provide proof of vaccination status. The Theatre says a vaccination card or a photo of the vaccination card must accompany your photo ID.

