United Tribes men’s basketball looking to finish season strong

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United Tribes men’s basketball team is having a solid season so far. The Thunderbirds have an 11-6 record, and it includes a big win over the number one team in the MonDak Conference, North Dakota State College of Science. They are confident that they can make a run during the second half of the season.

There’s no “I” in “team.” And that’s exactly the motto the United Tribes men’s basketball team has been following this year as the team is near the top of the MonDak conference standings.

“One of our big strengths has been the cohesiveness and balance of this team. When we play well together and share the basketball, we can be a tough team to guard,” said Pete Conway, UTTC head coach.

Even more of a problem for opposing defenses is the team is averaging almost 100 points per game.

“We have a lot of shooters. It’s just easy to find a quick pass, quick shot because we’re moving a lot. Playing defense and getting steals, passing to shooters. Shooters are making a lot of shots right now,” said forward D.K. Middleton.

As they gave headaches to most defenses, they know they need to improve their own defense as well.

“Everyone likes our defense, the way we work hard on defense, we don’t give teams easy buckets. But I just want us to see better ball pressure and at the end of the year just stop players from scoring twenty plus a night,” said guard Famous Lefthand.

With a focus on the other side of the ball, the team will also need to improve on the road as four of their next five will be played outside of their home gym.

“I kind of like the way the schedule works out for us. We get to go on the road and figure some things out and then come back in February. I think four out of our last five are at home to finish it. So hopefully when we play two, three, four on the road, if we have a bad outing, then the next time up we can come out and sneak one out on the road,” said Conway.

United Tribes will next play at Bismarck State on Thursday.

