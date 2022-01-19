Advertisement

Trans athlete ban pushed by Noem clears South Dakota Senate

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate has passed a bill proposed by Republican Gov. Kristi Noem that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports leagues that match their gender identity.

The Senate passed the bill with wide Republican support.

Opponents have decried the proposal as an effort to bully children for the sake of a political cause that has not been an issue in South Dakota.

Proponents of the bill argue trans athletes hold a competitive advantage in women’s’ sports.

It will next proceed to the House, where Republican lawmakers have introduced their own bill with the same ban but a sharper enforcement mechanism.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Barnes and Noble moving from its South 7th Street location
Pulse oximeter
ND patients turned away at hospitals amid omicron surge
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Allison Guthmiller
Case against St. Anthony woman accused of stealing $300,000 from elderly dismissed without prejudice
Joshua Badhawk
Mandan man accused of assaulting a woman at Morton County business

Latest News

Eric Burruss and Michael Barnes, owners of The Grub Tub
Dickinson’s The Grub Tub moving from truck to new restaurant space
Inside a Minot police car
Magic City sees less crime in 2021
COVID-19 infections in jails
Jails in Rolette, Pierce Counties tackle COVID-19 issues
Like rotting flesh and dead animals: Bismarck woman describes how things smell and taste after COVID
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High's Jayden Luck