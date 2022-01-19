Sports Spotlight: Andrea Baez

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week’s Sports Spotlight isn’t an athlete who’s going to break records on the court, in the pool, or out in the ball field.

What she will do, is bring a smile to your face. The best way to describe Century’s Andrea Baez? Positivity. Jeff Roberts tells us why.

This winter, Andrea Baez wanted to try something new, to get involved with her classmates at Century High. So she decided to go out for cheerleading.

As a junior, she’s well-known throughout the student body, and brings a lot of positives to the team.

“I think for all of us, she’s made us appreciate cheerleading more, and just being in the moment, and appreciating it for each day that it is,” said Tammy Duursma, CHS cheerleading head coach.

Andrea was born with Down Syndrome. Despite her differences, she’s proving to be one in the same as her teammates.

“Having her around the school, seeing her in the hallway. She recognizes us more now that she’s on the team, and I just love having her there,” said Brooklyn Richter, CHS senior and Andrea’s Cheer Big Sister.

CHS Senior Katrina Cysewski said: “She does a great job. She catches on so quickly. She’s so open to anything we ask her to try, she’s like “I can do it?” It’s just great to see the entire school and community supporting her as well.”

The support has poured out of the Century community. Support she’s had since her first day as a Patriot.

CHS Boys Basketball Sophomore Isaiah Schafer: “This is a really caring school and open school. Like we understand everything, and we’re all in together. We know that, and I think she loves it. She’s happy all the time, she’s involved.”

And, one of her favorite parts about the gig is cheering right in front of her peers.

While these experiences may last a lifetime for Andrea, her impact on others is just as strong.

Cysewski said, “I think this is something I’ll look back on and smile about, and just have a bunch of positive memories.”

“She’s just been a joy to have, and it’s given me a little more of ‘this is fun, this is awesome’. It’s great to be part of a team, program. She has such a positive attitude that it’s really infectious and I think that’s been the best part of having her on the team,” said Duursma.

Andrea is always good for a smile, and being the loudest voice from the group, and appreciates the support she always gets.

Andrea said, “Thank you for cheering me on, my friends there.”

