Removal begins of Theodore Roosevelt statue headed for Medora

Fitzroy Matthew, of York Scaffold, climbs on the controversial equestrian statue of President...
Fitzroy Matthew, of York Scaffold, climbs on the controversial equestrian statue of President Theodore Roosevelt at the American Museum of Natural History, as it's prepared for removal in New York. The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, N.D, has agreed to take the bronze statue, which has been the subject of years of criticism. It depicts the former president on horseback with a Native American man and an African man flanking the horse. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(Richard Drew | AP)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (KFYR) - A controversial statue of Theodore Roosevelt is being disassembled in pieces in New York City.

According to the New York Times, cranes began removing the monument early Wednesday morning from in front of the American Museum of Natural History. It has stood outside the front steps of the building since 1940.

Once the statue is completely dismantled, it will remain in storage until it is shipped to North Dakota in a couple of weeks.

The statue will eventually be placed at its new home at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, which is set to open in 2026. The statue has been controversial for decades over its depiction of race, leading to the New York City Design Commission’s decision to remove it last year.

