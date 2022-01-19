Removal begins of Theodore Roosevelt statue headed for Medora

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KFYR) - A controversial statue of Theodore Roosevelt is being disassembled in pieces in New York City.

According to the New York Times, cranes began removing the monument early Wednesday morning from in front of the American Museum of Natural History. It has stood outside the front steps of the building since 1940.

Once the statue is completely dismantled, it will remain in storage until it is shipped to North Dakota in a couple of weeks.

The statue will eventually be placed at its new home at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, which is set to open in 2026. The statue has been controversial for decades over its depiction of race, leading to the New York City Design Commission’s decision to remove it last year.

