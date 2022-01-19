National blood crisis hitting local hospitals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It could be a situation of life or death, and now hospitals in the valley are facing the first-ever national blood crisis.

Vitalant in Fargo supplies blood to more than 90% of hospitals in the state of North Dakota. While having to overcome obstacles because of the pandemic, Vitalant’s blood supply is starting to run dry.

Through most of the pandemic, the blood donation center has been operating at a Level 1 shortage. They still have some blood on the shelves, but there could be delays in deliveries to hospitals, and some hospitals made be prioritized based on urgency. During the week of Jan. 10, Vitalant informed local hospitals it was in a Level 2 shortage.

Like many physicians in hospitals across the country, local doctors are having to make hard decisions on which patient gets blood. Dr. Nicholas Gau, a pathologist for Sanford in Fargo, said while they aren’t having to ration blood, there is a triage. Deciding if a patient can have just one unit of blood instead of two, or rescheduling an elective surgery that has the potential for needing a blood transfusion are decisions doctors are now facing.

Vitalant’s regional director, Jennifer Brehdal said just like almost every industry, the blood donation center is having a hard time finding workers. Vitalant hosts fewer blood drives and allows fewer walk-in donors due to the limited number of phlebotomists on staff.

“That [staffing shortages] affects our blood supply,” said Brehdal, “It’s a crazy way to look at how business is run but we are really being affected by that and our hospitals and our patients.”

Along with staffing shortages, not as many people are getting out and donating blood. Brehdal said just 3% of the population donates the blood which supplies local hospitals. She said what they need right now is for community members to schedule appointments to donate blood. This allows them to see when and how much blood they can expect.

“We just need to make sure we are...having donors come in on a regular basis,” explained Brehdal, “That’s where we are predicting the concern to happen... over the next couple of weeks.”

In North Dakota and Minnesota blood donors must be 16 years or older.

