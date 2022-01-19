Minot State football hires new defensive coordinator

MINOT, N.D. – A new face will lead the Minot State University Football defense this season.

Head Coach Mike Aldrich announced the hiring of Lee Pronschinske as the Beavers’ next defensive coordinator Tuesday.

Pronschinske won a ring with the North Dakota State University Bison in early January as the defensive quality control coach.

“I look forward to joining the Minot community while being able to stay in the great state of North Dakota. A great defense must play hard, play fast and play together. These three things will all be non-negotiables when it comes to playing defense at Minot State!” said Pronschinske.

Before coaching at NDSU, Pronschinske coached at Winona State, Emporia State (Kansas) and Northern State.

The Beavers finished 2-9 last season with the last-ranked defense in the NSIC.

