Advertisement

Minot State football hires new defensive coordinator

Lee Pronschinske
Lee Pronschinske(Photo courtesy: Minot State University)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A new face will lead the Minot State University Football defense this season.

Head Coach Mike Aldrich announced the hiring of Lee Pronschinske as the Beavers’ next defensive coordinator Tuesday.

Pronschinske won a ring with the North Dakota State University Bison in early January as the defensive quality control coach.

“I look forward to joining the Minot community while being able to stay in the great state of North Dakota. A great defense must play hard, play fast and play together. These three things will all be non-negotiables when it comes to playing defense at Minot State!” said Pronschinske.

Before coaching at NDSU, Pronschinske coached at Winona State, Emporia State (Kansas) and Northern State.

The Beavers finished 2-9 last season with the last-ranked defense in the NSIC.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hope Sisk welcomes baby Elliot Hope Sisk into the world on her birthday
Bismarck Barnes and Noble moving from its South 7th Street location
Gov. Burgum sick, State of the State Address postponed
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Generic graphic of police lights
UPDATE: Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead

Latest News

Minot High Cheer at Best of the Midwest competition
Minot High Cheer reigns supreme at Best of the Midwest competition
UTTC Thunderbirds Men's Basketball
United Tribes men’s basketball looking to finish season strong
sports 1/18/22
6PM Sportscast 1/18/22
uttc mens basketball
United Tribes men’s basketball looking to finish season strong