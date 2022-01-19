Minot High Cheer reigns supreme at Best of the Midwest competition

FARGO, N.D. – The Minot High Cheer Team rolled and tumbled over the competition at the inaugural Best of the Midwest cheerleading competition Saturday.

Winners of the “Grand Champion” award in the high school division, Minot High won 16 awards including a first-place finish in the team routine.

Lely Rivera won the Triple Crown as the highest scoring cheerleader in the jump solo, tumble solo and cheer solo events.

More than 20 teams competed at the event, held at the Scheels Arena.

Bella Howard and Shay Green finished second in the Dynamic Duo event, behind teammates Summer Albers and Dakotah Harvey.

Minot also swept the top two places in the Triple Threat event. Green, Taylor Garaas and Jacob Ternes won the event; Albers, Harvey and Macee Barber finished second.

The Minot High Cheer Team is coached by Vytalli Klimpel, a 2017 MHS graduate.

