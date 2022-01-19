Minot-area flood protection secures funding for Phase 4

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot area is one step closer to completing the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., announced Wednesday that with the help of the Office on Management and Budget, more than $61 million will be going to the project.

The funds will be used to complete phase 4 of the construction and will tie all three previous phases together.

“This $61.45 million in federal funding will fulfill the federal commitment for the project and enable completion of phase 4. This is a big win for the community and will help to ensure the safety and well-being of those living in the Souris River Valley, as well as the region’s long-term economic stability and growth,” said Hoeven in a statement.

More than 60% of Minot’s residents will have protection.

