Advertisement

Mandan man accused of assaulting a woman at Morton County business

Joshua Badhawk
Joshua Badhawk(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police arrested a 27-year-old after they say he assaulted a person at a business in Morton County.

Witnesses told police that Joshua Badhawk of Mandan came into a business around 4 p.m. Friday and acted erratically while trying to get behind the counter.

One witness told police she felt threatened and attempted to get Badhawk to leave the store with an electroshock self-defense weapon. She said Badhawk then got the weapon away from her and used it on her before beating her and causing significant damage to the store.

Court documents report that the security camera footage shows a prolonged assault lasting several minutes.

The victim said she did not know Badhawk. She went to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Badhawk is charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing, and preventing arrest among other charges.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hope Sisk welcomes baby Elliot Hope Sisk into the world on her birthday
Bismarck Barnes and Noble moving from its South 7th Street location
Gov. Burgum sick, State of the State Address postponed
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Generic graphic of police lights
UPDATE: Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead

Latest News

John Salling
KMOT’s John Salling reflects on family surviving Minot train derailment
Canadian Pacific Railway Minot train derailment
Canadian Pacific Railway statement on 20-year mark of Minot train derailment
Pulse oximeter
ND patients turned away at hospitals amid omicron surge
medical response to derailment
Trinity Health doctors reflect on medical response to Minot train derailment