Mandan man accused of assaulting a woman at Morton County business

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police arrested a 27-year-old after they say he assaulted a person at a business in Morton County.

Witnesses told police that Joshua Badhawk of Mandan came into a business around 4 p.m. Friday and acted erratically while trying to get behind the counter.

One witness told police she felt threatened and attempted to get Badhawk to leave the store with an electroshock self-defense weapon. She said Badhawk then got the weapon away from her and used it on her before beating her and causing significant damage to the store.

Court documents report that the security camera footage shows a prolonged assault lasting several minutes.

The victim said she did not know Badhawk. She went to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Badhawk is charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing, and preventing arrest among other charges.

