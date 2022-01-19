KMOT’s John Salling reflects on family surviving Minot train derailment

MINOT, N.D. – KMOT reporter John Salling and his family were forced to evacuate in the wake of the 2002 Minot train derailment.

John said his parents woke him up that morning and brought him and his brother into their bedroom.

Thanks to his parents’ military and medical backgrounds, John said they knew how to respond to an anhydrous leak situation, and they helped John and his brother keep from breathing in the gas.

“As a kid, my parents very much so were my heroes and so, seeing them jumping into action I kind of trusted that whatever they were doing was going to be best for us in the long run,” said John.

John said that he and his family had to spend a couple of months in what’s known as “billeting” on the base.

Eventually, they were able to return to their homes.

It’s not the only disaster the family endured — several years later they would make it through the 2011 Souris River Flood.

