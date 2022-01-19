Advertisement

KMOT’s John Salling reflects on family surviving Minot train derailment

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – KMOT reporter John Salling and his family were forced to evacuate in the wake of the 2002 Minot train derailment.

John said his parents woke him up that morning and brought him and his brother into their bedroom.

Thanks to his parents’ military and medical backgrounds, John said they knew how to respond to an anhydrous leak situation, and they helped John and his brother keep from breathing in the gas.

“As a kid, my parents very much so were my heroes and so, seeing them jumping into action I kind of trusted that whatever they were doing was going to be best for us in the long run,” said John.

John said that he and his family had to spend a couple of months in what’s known as “billeting” on the base.

Eventually, they were able to return to their homes.

It’s not the only disaster the family endured — several years later they would make it through the 2011 Souris River Flood.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hope Sisk welcomes baby Elliot Hope Sisk into the world on her birthday
Bismarck Barnes and Noble moving from its South 7th Street location
Gov. Burgum sick, State of the State Address postponed
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Generic graphic of police lights
UPDATE: Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead

Latest News

Minot 2002 train derailment
Minot community forever impacted by 2002 train derailment
Colt Allery
Dep. Colt Allery remembered, five years later
john salling
KMOT’s John Salling reflects on family surviving Minot train derailment
Canadian Pacific Railway Minot train derailment
Canadian Pacific Railway statement on 20-year mark of Minot train derailment