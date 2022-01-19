Industry leaders say North Dakota is in good position as oil prices hit seven-year high

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After what some say was the “worst year ever” for oil in 2020 due to ramifications from the pandemic, with an estimated 25 percent of North Dakota’s oil and gas industry workforce lost, it appears the energy industry is on the rebound. Oil prices have risen to a seven-year high amid increasing demand and ongoing supply concerns.

In 2021 North Dakota slipped in the rankings to become the nation’s third-largest oil producer, behind Texas and New Mexico. Now, as oil prices become more lucrative, industry experts say North Dakota could see more play.

Oil prices are significantly higher than they were one year ago.

“Seasonally, many were looking forward to this coming about after the collapse of oil prices,” said Eugene Graner, a market specialist and president of Heartland Investor Services Inc.

In April 2020, oil prices fell into the negatives at –$37 per barrel. Today, oil prices are sitting above $85. The higher prices are encouraging for industry leaders.

“Strong oil prices for North Dakota are generally a good thing,” said Ron Ness, president of North Dakota Petroleum Council.

It’s not just the oil and gas sector that will feel the impact.

“Energy is in everything that we use in any given day. Whether it’s the food to grow it, transport it, process it, plastic cover it, deliver it to the supermarket, the aspect of deliveries with trucking, everything is tied to the price of transportation and processing,” said Graner.

“We’re going to pay more at the pump, but that’s just a reflection of the world oil price. So, from the North Dakota standpoint, we’re going to benefit by seeing more investment in the Bakken, more jobs, strong wages, and of course, lots more tax revenues to the state of North Dakota,” added Ness.

Industry leaders anticipate a year of growth. Eugene Graner says the price could push $90 per barrel this summer.

“I think we’re a very mature oil play now. The Bakken’s been around for 15 years. It’s slow, it’s steady, it’s growth. Strong oil prices increase investment. It’s a good thing,” said Ness.

Ron Ness adds that North Dakota’s oil and gas industry is in the hiring mode.

Oil production in Texas and New Mexico is likely to rise as well. Industry leaders say unless something shifts oil production in favor of the Bakken, they expect North Dakota to remain the nation’s third-largest producer.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.