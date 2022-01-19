Howe announces run for secretary of state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State Rep. Michael Howe, R-District 22, has announced his candidacy for Secretary of State.

Howe is a Republican from Casselton who lives in West Fargo and works as a managing partner of Howe Seed Farms. He has served in the House of Representatives for District 22 since the 2017 legislative session.

Incumbent Al Jaeger, who will retire at the end of his term in 2022, will exit the office as the second-longest serving secretary of state in North Dakota history.

