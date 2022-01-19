Advertisement

Howe announces run for secretary of state

Rep. Michael Howe, R-District 22
Rep. Michael Howe, R-District 22
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State Rep. Michael Howe, R-District 22, has announced his candidacy for Secretary of State.

Howe is a Republican from Casselton who lives in West Fargo and works as a managing partner of Howe Seed Farms. He has served in the House of Representatives for District 22 since the 2017 legislative session.

Incumbent Al Jaeger, who will retire at the end of his term in 2022, will exit the office as the second-longest serving secretary of state in North Dakota history.

