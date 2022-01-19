Advertisement

Dep. Colt Allery remembered, five years later

Colt Allery
Colt Allery(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – Five years ago Tuesday, Rolette County Dep. Colt Allery gave his life in the line of duty for the people of North Dakota.

Allery was killed in a gunfight with a suspect following a pursuit. Thousands headed to Belcourt for his funeral.

A “light parade” that was scheduled for Tuesday evening in Rolette County in honor of Allery has been postponed due to the weather.

You can follow the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates on a new time for the event.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hope Sisk welcomes baby Elliot Hope Sisk into the world on her birthday
Bismarck Barnes and Noble moving from its South 7th Street location
Gov. Burgum sick, State of the State Address postponed
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Generic graphic of police lights
UPDATE: Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead

Latest News

Minot 2002 train derailment
Minot community forever impacted by 2002 train derailment
John Salling
KMOT’s John Salling reflects on family surviving Minot train derailment
john salling
KMOT’s John Salling reflects on family surviving Minot train derailment
Canadian Pacific Railway Minot train derailment
Canadian Pacific Railway statement on 20-year mark of Minot train derailment