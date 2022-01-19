COVID: 18.1% 14-day avg.; 8,337 total active; 52.6% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 1/19, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 18.1%. In total, there have been 158,264 confirmed cases and 2,056 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 157 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 19 ICU beds occupied. 8,337 cases remain active. 55.6% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 52.6% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 1,002,487 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.9%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

