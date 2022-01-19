Advertisement

Coronavirus spikes in correctional facilities across North Dakota

COVID behind bars
COVID behind bars(MGN)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coronavirus cases in prisons, jails, and other institutions are on the rise as the omicron variant spreads like wildfire. Testing within North Dakota’s correctional centers showed an increase in active positive cases among residents and staff.

Active positives among inmates totaled 151 on Monday. 75 out of 130 inmates at Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center tested positive. Staff say this spike is greater than previous spikes, but they have been preparing for the surge.

“We knew that watching the community numbers. We knew that we were going to get impacted by it. So, we have had plans in place, and we have been preparing. There’s lots of calls and meetings that happen to go through all the protocols and everything that we do,” said Kayli Richards, director of communications and public information officer for North Dakota Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Richards says no severe cases have been reported and most inmates are vaccinated. 86.36% of inmates at NDSP are vaccinated along with 81.72% at JRCC, 84.48% at JRMU, 89.66% at MRCC, 86.79% at DWCRC Horizon, 86.67% at DWCRC Haven, and 82.35% at HRCC.

In-person visitation regulations vary by facility. The latest information can be found at the ND Corrections and Rehabilitation website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Barnes and Noble moving from its South 7th Street location
Pulse oximeter
ND patients turned away at hospitals amid omicron surge
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Allison Guthmiller
Case against St. Anthony woman accused of stealing $300,000 from elderly dismissed without prejudice
Joshua Badhawk
Mandan man accused of assaulting a woman at Morton County business

Latest News

Fitzroy Matthew, of York Scaffold, climbs on the controversial equestrian statue of President...
Removal begins of Theodore Roosevelt statue headed for Medora
Kayla Thumb
Benson County woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder
Bismarck High School girls’ basketball team’s ‘Hygiene Hype’ campaign collects donations to help fellow students
Co-op to receive power from largest wind farm in ND