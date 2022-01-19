Case against St. Anthony woman accused of stealing $300,000 from elderly dismissed without prejudice

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has dismissed the charges against a St. Anthony woman accused of stealing more than $300,000 from her grandmother’s bank account.

34-year-old Allison Guthmiller was arrested in November 2021 for exploitation of an eligible adult after prosecutors argued that she used money from her grandmother’s account for shopping sprees, a vacation, and her divorce settlement.

At her arraignment Tuesday, Guthmiller’s attorney argued that the money came from a joint account and that the elderly woman did not lack the ability to consent. Judge Pamela Nesvig agreed, stating that the facts of the case do not fit the charges. She dismissed the case without prejudice.

The state is allowed to re-file with other charges against Guthmiller.

Last week, Guthmiller’s former husband, Cody Guthmiller, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of theft for keeping a check of $84,500 that prosecutors say came from stolen money. A judge scheduled his trial for May 3.

