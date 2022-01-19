Advertisement

Case against St. Anthony woman accused of stealing $300,000 from elderly dismissed without prejudice

Allison Guthmiller
Allison Guthmiller(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has dismissed the charges against a St. Anthony woman accused of stealing more than $300,000 from her grandmother’s bank account.

34-year-old Allison Guthmiller was arrested in November 2021 for exploitation of an eligible adult after prosecutors argued that she used money from her grandmother’s account for shopping sprees, a vacation, and her divorce settlement.

At her arraignment Tuesday, Guthmiller’s attorney argued that the money came from a joint account and that the elderly woman did not lack the ability to consent. Judge Pamela Nesvig agreed, stating that the facts of the case do not fit the charges. She dismissed the case without prejudice.

The state is allowed to re-file with other charges against Guthmiller.

Last week, Guthmiller’s former husband, Cody Guthmiller, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of theft for keeping a check of $84,500 that prosecutors say came from stolen money. A judge scheduled his trial for May 3.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hope Sisk welcomes baby Elliot Hope Sisk into the world on her birthday
Bismarck Barnes and Noble moving from its South 7th Street location
Gov. Burgum sick, State of the State Address postponed
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Generic graphic of police lights
UPDATE: Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead

Latest News

John Salling
KMOT’s John Salling reflects on family surviving Minot train derailment
Canadian Pacific Railway Minot train derailment
Canadian Pacific Railway statement on 20-year mark of Minot train derailment
Joshua Badhawk
Mandan man accused of assaulting a woman at Morton County business
Pulse oximeter
ND patients turned away at hospitals amid omicron surge
medical response to derailment
Trinity Health doctors reflect on medical response to Minot train derailment